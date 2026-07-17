In a vivid display of dissent, several hundred Venetians took to the streets on Friday to protest against U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, as he arrived in the historic city aboard his opulent superyacht, sparking criticism of President Donald Trump's policies.

The American billionaire, appointed by Trump, navigates the Italian coast on a 'Freedom 250 Coastal Diplomacy Tour' coinciding with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Activists expressed disapproval of intensified security and decried Fertitta as a symbol of problematic policies, including U.S. support of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The protests occurred amidst heightened security measures aimed at safeguarding the upcoming Festa del Redentore, a storied event attracting thousands of visitors. As the city grapples with the economic impact of such prominent events, local activists underscored broader geopolitical issues spurred by U.S. foreign policy.