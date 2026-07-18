Delhi Police Secure Hospital Transfer for Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Health Concerns

In a decisive move, Delhi Police ensured the transfer of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital for urgent medical treatment as ordered by the Delhi High Court. The need for medical intervention arose after Wangchuk's health declined during a prolonged 20-day hunger strike aimed at drawing attention to climate issues.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, the transfer to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital took place without any reported lathi charge or arrests, emphasizing that the operation was conducted smoothly and respectfully, adhering to judicial orders and medical advice.

Wangchuk remains under medical observation, with reports indicating his condition is stable. Despite the heavy police presence and the removal of protesters from Jantar Mantar, a potential flashpoint was defused with maximum restraint and adherence to the High Court's directives, ensuring safety and compliance.