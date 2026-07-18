Delhi Police Secure Hospital Transfer for Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Health Concerns

Delhi Police moved climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital for treatment following Delhi High Court orders due to health concerns from a 20-day hunger strike. Authorities reported no lathi charge or detentions, maintaining order despite the unrest among protesters demanding hospital care for Wangchuk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST
Delhi Police Secure Hospital Transfer for Activist Sonam Wangchuk Amid Health Concerns
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Delhi Police ensured the transfer of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital for urgent medical treatment as ordered by the Delhi High Court. The need for medical intervention arose after Wangchuk's health declined during a prolonged 20-day hunger strike aimed at drawing attention to climate issues.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, the transfer to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital took place without any reported lathi charge or arrests, emphasizing that the operation was conducted smoothly and respectfully, adhering to judicial orders and medical advice.

Wangchuk remains under medical observation, with reports indicating his condition is stable. Despite the heavy police presence and the removal of protesters from Jantar Mantar, a potential flashpoint was defused with maximum restraint and adherence to the High Court's directives, ensuring safety and compliance.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026