Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalized Amid Hunger Strike Protests in Delhi
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been hospitalized following a 20-day hunger strike. Removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site, Wangchuk's hospitalization comes amid police action to vacate protesters, sparking tensions. His stable condition is closely monitored as he pushes for educational reforms. High-profile political figures have shown solidarity with Wangchuk.
- Country:
- India
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist from Ladakh, has been hospitalized at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days of a hunger strike to protest against alleged examination irregularities in India. Authorities confirmed that Wangchuk’s health is stable, but he remains under close medical supervision.
The decision to move Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site was made following directives from the Delhi High Court due to his deteriorating health. As police cleared the site, tensions arose, and reports emerged of plainclothes officers facilitating the arrest of protestors, including alleged detention of activist Abhijeet Dipke.
Wangchuk, who demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination controversies, plans to march to Parliament. Several political figures expressed their support for Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, highlighting the protest’s impact. The Delhi High Court has instructed daily medical monitoring of Wangchuk's health.
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