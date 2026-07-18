Delhi Police Hospitalizes Climate Activist Amid Allegations of Forced Removal

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist on a 20-day hunger strike, was forcibly taken to a hospital by Delhi Police, according to protestors. This action, allegedly done under court orders due to health concerns, has sparked outrage and accusations of police misconduct, intensifying the political tension in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:36 IST
Delhi Police Hospitalizes Climate Activist Amid Allegations of Forced Removal
CJP activists protest Police action at Jantar Mantar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by the Delhi Police and taken to a hospital, sparking fierce protests from his supporters. The activist, known for his environmental advocacy and education reforms, had been on a hunger strike for 20 days.

Abhijeet Dipke, a key figure in the Cockroach Janata Party, described the removal as forcible, stating that the police arrived with undue force, dragging Wangchuk away while he was in a weakened state. He alleged that officers acted aggressively, even using derogatory language.

The Delhi Police countered these claims, indicating that they acted in compliance with a Delhi High Court directive, which prioritized Wangchuk's health and safety. DCP Sachin Sharma explained that Wangchuk's transfer to a medical facility was essential given his deteriorating condition, aligning with expert medical advice.

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