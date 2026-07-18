Delhi Police Hospitalizes Climate Activist Amid Allegations of Forced Removal

In a dramatic turn of events at Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by the Delhi Police and taken to a hospital, sparking fierce protests from his supporters. The activist, known for his environmental advocacy and education reforms, had been on a hunger strike for 20 days.

Abhijeet Dipke, a key figure in the Cockroach Janata Party, described the removal as forcible, stating that the police arrived with undue force, dragging Wangchuk away while he was in a weakened state. He alleged that officers acted aggressively, even using derogatory language.

The Delhi Police countered these claims, indicating that they acted in compliance with a Delhi High Court directive, which prioritized Wangchuk's health and safety. DCP Sachin Sharma explained that Wangchuk's transfer to a medical facility was essential given his deteriorating condition, aligning with expert medical advice.