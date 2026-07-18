The Blend of Sport and Entertainment: World Cup Ceremonies by Banijay Live

The World Cup remains a unique spectacle in a media landscape dominated by streaming and social media, drawing a massive worldwide audience. Banijay Live, a division of Banijay Entertainment, is set to produce the tournament's closing ceremony on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, acknowledges the growing difficulty in capturing global attention. He stressed the importance of understanding and integrating local culture into such events. Bassetti, with his roots in early commercial television, reflected on the evolution of media consumption and the strategic role of local storytelling in today's expansive media market.

Despite the rapid growth of platforms like TikTok, Netflix, and YouTube, traditional TV events like the World Cup maintain their grip on international audiences. Banijay harnesses local creativity to produce ceremonies that resonate globally without losing cultural authenticity. This approach, coupled with the challenge of adapting successful formats locally, underscores the intertwining of sport and entertainment in the global media landscape.