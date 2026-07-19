Entertainment Buzz: AI Controversy and Marvel's Big Move

The entertainment industry is abuzz with stories from a defense of AI 'actor' Tilly Norwood to the death of Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker. Marvel Comics is set to relocate to California, while Netflix's disappointing earnings forecast and Rolling Stones' chart success also make headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 10:28 IST
Entertainment Buzz: AI Controversy and Marvel's Big Move
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In entertainment news, the creator of AI 'actor' Tilly Norwood, Eline van der Velden, defends her creation amid industry backlash for potentially replacing human performers. Van der Velden stresses that Tilly's purpose is to spark debate.

Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker has passed away at 81. Known for her poignant role in 'My Left Foot', Fricker was praised as one of her generation's finest Irish actors.

Marvel Comics is relocating its publishing operations to Burbank, California, marking the end of its 90-year stay in New York. This strategic move aligns its comic division with Marvel Studios' location.

Elon Musk's X Corp and major music labels have ended their legal feud concerning unauthorized music use on X's platform, paving the way for future licensing agreements.

Netflix's shares tumble as growth forecasts fail to meet Wall Street expectations, and viewing-hours data revision sparks investor concerns.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones celebrate their 15th UK number one album, equalling The Beatles' record.

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