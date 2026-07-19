AI 'Actor' Sparks Debate and Transformation in Entertainment Industry

The creation of AI 'actor' Tilly Norwood by Eline van der Velden has sparked a debate, with her character aiming to explore the possibilities of AI rather than replace human performers. Meanwhile, Marvel Comics relocates to California, and Rolling Stones achieve chart success with their 15th UK number one album.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 02:27 IST
AI 'Actor' Sparks Debate and Transformation in Entertainment Industry
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The entertainment industry is abuzz with discussions surrounding Tilly Norwood, an AI 'actor' developed by Eline van der Velden. Designed to ignite conversation rather than replace human talent, Tilly symbolizes a new frontier in film.

Marvel Comics makes headlines by announcing the relocation of its publishing operations from New York City to Burbank, California, synchronizing its estate closer to parent Walt Disney's entertainment powerhouse.

The Rolling Stones continue their rock legacy by equaling The Beatles' record with their latest UK chart-topping album, while Netflix shares take a hit as forecasts for growth dampen Wall Street's expectations.

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