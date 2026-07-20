Legacy of 'King Kev': The Illustrious Journey of Kevin Keegan

Football legend Kevin Keegan, a former England captain and Newcastle United manager, has passed away at age 75, following a battle with cancer. His death marks the end of an era for one of English football's most charismatic figures.

Keegan's spectacular career began at Scunthorpe United, ascended at Liverpool, and flourished in European spheres, earning him the Ballon d'Or twice. His managerial acumen transformed Newcastle, nearly clinching the Premier League title in the mid-'90s.

The football world mourns this enormous loss, with tributes lauding Keegan's indelible influence and vibrant legacy. His contributions to the sport, both on and off the field, have inspired generations.