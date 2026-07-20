States Block Paramount's $110 Billion Media Merger with Warner Bros.

In a significant legal move, a coalition led by California has successfully paused Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The coalition claims that the merger would irreparably harm competition within the media industry.

The lawsuit, filed in Oakland federal court, expresses concerns that allowing the merger would result in job cuts and the sharing of sensitive information between the two entities. It would be challenging to reverse these actions if the deal is ultimately deemed illegal.

Paramount argues that the lawsuit misrepresents established antitrust laws and that delaying the merger only adds to the woes of entertainment workers who have already endured significant industry disruption.