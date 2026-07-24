Venice Film Festival Shifts Focus to Auteur Cinema Amid Hollywood Pullback

Hollywood is curtailing its involvement in the Venice Film Festival this year, enabling the event to pivot towards independent-minded films and auteur cinema. Despite this shift, Venice is anticipated to retain its iconic status as a leading showcase for celebrities and filmmakers alike.

In a heatwave relief initiative, Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced complimentary screenings in 11 local cinemas, blending cultural engagement with climate respite. Dubbed 'The Big Chill,' this tactic expands Rome's network of public climate shelters.

Meanwhile, Comcast's Peacock service posted its first profit, bolstered by events like the World Cup. Additionally, Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery cleared a significant hurdle by gaining EU antitrust approval, marking a key development in the entertainment sector.