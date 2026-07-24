In a strategic escalation, Russian forces have carried out a series of overnight strikes on three key Ukrainian ports, Odesa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed that air-launched missiles and strike drones targeted infrastructure critical to Kyiv's armed forces, including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves. Notably, storage tanks designated for the Ukrainian army were struck in Odesa, alongside military cargo facilities in Izmail.

Amid these tensions, Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds halted operations in the Odesa region, citing increasing attacks on port infrastructure as a growing concern.