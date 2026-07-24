Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Ports Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia announced it launched air-launched missiles and strike drones targeting the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv. The strikes hit infrastructure supporting Kyiv's forces, including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves. Geneva-based Allseeds halted operations citing intensified attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:09 IST
Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Ports Amid Ongoing Conflict
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In a strategic escalation, Russian forces have carried out a series of overnight strikes on three key Ukrainian ports, Odesa, Izmail, and Mykolaiv, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed that air-launched missiles and strike drones targeted infrastructure critical to Kyiv's armed forces, including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves. Notably, storage tanks designated for the Ukrainian army were struck in Odesa, alongside military cargo facilities in Izmail.

Amid these tensions, Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds halted operations in the Odesa region, citing increasing attacks on port infrastructure as a growing concern.

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