A Russian attack on an energy facility in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv plunged nearly 150,000 consumers into darkness. The regional electricity distribution company confirmed the disruption on Friday as areas in and around the city grappled with the power outage.

Chernihivoblenergo, the primary utility provider, reported swift action as crews worked diligently to restore energy supply to the affected districts. The attack underscores the region's infrastructure vulnerability amidst persistent tensions.

With restoration efforts underway, officials are racing against time to bring normalcy back to the lives disrupted by this targeted assault, reflecting the strategic aim to cripple vital resources.