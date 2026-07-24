Strengthening Sino-U.S. Law Enforcement Ties

High-ranking law enforcement officials from China and the United States have agreed to bolster their collaborative efforts, according to a statement from Beijing authorities. The commitment was established in a meeting between China's Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The discussion comes on the heels of recent extraditions carried out between the two countries, illustrating a proactive approach to tackling crimes despite the absence of a formal extradition treaty. China recently handed over a U.S. fugitive wanted for violent crimes, while the U.S. repatriated a fugitive to China accused of severe offenses abroad.

The cooperation aligns with a mutual understanding forged by Presidents Trump and Xi, further solidified during a summit in October. The countries have previously worked together in areas such as counter-narcotics and cybercrime, with plans to continue dialogue at a forthcoming meeting in Washington.