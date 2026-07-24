Turbulence in Global Markets as Bond Yields and Oil Prices Surge

Global financial markets experienced volatility with bond yields reaching multi-decade highs due to Middle East tensions and inflation fears. Concurrently, high oil prices and potential U.S. tariffs added to inflationary pressures, unsettling investors. European shares showed a mild recovery, while tech stocks faced scrutiny over AI spending outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:34 IST
Turbulence in Global Markets as Bond Yields and Oil Prices Surge
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Global markets faced turbulence as bond yields touched multi-decade highs, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices, exacerbating inflation concerns. Investors remain wary of inflation, further pressured by the U.S. administration's plan to impose higher tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners.

U.S. and European shares struggled for relief, with Wall Street showing minimal movement, while European indices saw a slight uptick. As technology stocks weighed on the market, longstanding apprehensions about heavy investments in AI technology without substantial returns loomed large among investors.

Market participants are now focusing on central banks, with the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in the spotlight for potential rate hikes. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics continue to shape oil price movements, distinctively affecting global financial stability.

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