Turbulence in Global Markets as Bond Yields and Oil Prices Surge

Global markets faced turbulence as bond yields touched multi-decade highs, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices, exacerbating inflation concerns. Investors remain wary of inflation, further pressured by the U.S. administration's plan to impose higher tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners.

U.S. and European shares struggled for relief, with Wall Street showing minimal movement, while European indices saw a slight uptick. As technology stocks weighed on the market, longstanding apprehensions about heavy investments in AI technology without substantial returns loomed large among investors.

Market participants are now focusing on central banks, with the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in the spotlight for potential rate hikes. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics continue to shape oil price movements, distinctively affecting global financial stability.