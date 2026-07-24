Zelenskiy Discusses Military Strategies Amid Port Strikes
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with Ukraine's military leadership about the ongoing Russian strikes on port infrastructure. The intensified attacks on the Black Sea ports have led to shipowners halting vessel calls, impacting the shipment of agricultural products, as stated by officials recently.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation on Friday, revealing discussions with senior military leaders about Ukraine's strategic response to Russia's recent assaults on port facilities.
Russian forces have increasingly targeted Black Sea ports in the past weeks, disrupting normal operations and heightening regional tensions.
Officials reported that the attacks have forced shipowners to halt scheduled vessel arrivals, affecting the export of key agricultural commodities.
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