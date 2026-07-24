Chris Brown's Legal Battle: Guilty Plea in London Nightclub Attack

U.S. singer Chris Brown has admitted to a charge of affray, alongside vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, related to a violent nightclub attack in London three years ago. More serious assault charges against both individuals have been dropped.

Appearing in London's Southwark Crown Court, the pair confirmed their guilty pleas concerning the 2023 incident. They had initially faced accusations of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, but those charges will not proceed.

With a maximum penalty of three years for affray, Judge Tony Baumgartner stated that all sentencing options remain open. Fans cheered for Brown outside the courthouse, highlighting his continued global support despite legal challenges.