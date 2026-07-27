Marvel's Comic-Con Extravaganza Unveils Exciting New Horizons

San Diego Comic-Con saw major announcements including Marvel's upcoming projects like 'Ghost Rider' with Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3.' Apple TV premiered trailers for new content, and Paramount paused its Warner Bros deal. Additionally, 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099' previewed new seasons amidst enthusiastic cosplaying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 02:29 IST
Marvel's Comic-Con Extravaganza Unveils Exciting New Horizons
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San Diego Comic-Con returned with a bang as Marvel Studios announced a lineup of projects, including 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3.' The latter introduces David Jonsson as the new T'Challa, son of the previous Black Panther.

Apple TV seized the stage at Comic-Con with its debut of 'Matchbox The Movie.' A thrilling trailer paid homage to the classic Mattel toy cars, reuniting childhood friends in an action-packed adventure.

Elsewhere, Paramount's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery sees delays due to legal challenges, adding uncertainty to the $110 billion merger. Meanwhile, 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099' previewed thrilling new content amid electrifying cosplaying displays.

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