Marvel's Comic-Con Extravaganza Unveils Exciting New Horizons

San Diego Comic-Con returned with a bang as Marvel Studios announced a lineup of projects, including 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3.' The latter introduces David Jonsson as the new T'Challa, son of the previous Black Panther.

Apple TV seized the stage at Comic-Con with its debut of 'Matchbox The Movie.' A thrilling trailer paid homage to the classic Mattel toy cars, reuniting childhood friends in an action-packed adventure.

Elsewhere, Paramount's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery sees delays due to legal challenges, adding uncertainty to the $110 billion merger. Meanwhile, 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099' previewed thrilling new content amid electrifying cosplaying displays.