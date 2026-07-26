Blockbuster Premieres and Legal Drama: Highlights from San Diego Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con buzzed with excitement as Marvel showcased upcoming films 'Ghost Rider' and 'Black Panther 3'. Apple TV and Paramount also unveiled trailers of their latest projects, while deals faced legal challenges. Additionally, Chris Brown pled guilty in nightclub incident case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:31 IST
Blockbuster Premieres and Legal Drama: Highlights from San Diego Comic-Con
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San Diego Comic-Con was the talk of the entertainment world on Saturday, as Marvel Studios made a grand return, unveiling a slew of upcoming projects. Among them were 'Ghost Rider,' with Ryan Gosling at the helm, and 'Black Panther 3,' introducing David Jonsson as the new T'Challa. Fans were all abuzz about the scheduled release on December 15, 2028.

Meanwhile, Apple TV made its mark by debuting the trailer for 'Matchbox The Movie,' a nostalgic nod to the beloved miniature toy cars. The audience also got their first glimpse of fantasy series 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099', both offering action-packed teasers of new worlds to come.

Legal drama unfolded as Paramount Skydance agreed to pause its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery amid state challenges, a deal worth $110 billion. Amidst these entertainment developments, Chris Brown pled guilty to affray over a 2023 nightclub incident in London.

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