English Football Trials New Rule to Curb Strategic Goalkeeper Timeouts

From the 2026-27 season, English soccer will trial a new rule requiring an outfield player to leave the pitch for one minute if a game is stopped for a goalkeeper injury. This aims to prevent teams from using goalkeeper injuries for tactical advantages, following approval from the IFAB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 03:32 IST
English Football Trials New Rule to Curb Strategic Goalkeeper Timeouts
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  • England

English soccer will introduce a novel rule in the 2026-27 season to prevent teams from gaining a tactical edge by exploiting goalkeeper injuries. The trial, approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), was confirmed by the FA and Premier League on Monday.

The new system mandates that managers must name an outfield player to exit the field for at least one minute after play restarts if it was halted due to a goalkeeper injury. This initiative aims to deter teams from using such stoppages for strategic gains, as often observed in recent seasons.

Fans, pundits, and managers frequently express frustration over goalkeeper stoppages perceived as tactical ploys. Though some exceptions apply, such as injuries from fouls, the rule is part of broader efforts to reduce time-wasting, including time restrictions on throw-ins and substitutions.

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