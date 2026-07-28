Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plans to Regulate Prediction Markets

The Trump administration's proposal to regulate sports and other wagering in prediction markets faces opposition from lawmakers, Native American tribes, and consumer advocates. The proposal by the CFTC aims to restrict certain bets outside public interest but allows sports wagering to continue, sparking debate over federal versus local control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 03:11 IST
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plans to Regulate Prediction Markets
  • Country:
  • United States

Lawmakers, Native American tribes, and consumer advocates are pushing back against the Trump administration's plans to impose regulations on sports wagering in the booming prediction market industry. The proposal, reviewed through public comments released on Monday, seeks to impose moral boundaries and set limitations on certain types of predictions.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) put forward the proposal, targeting activities such as crime and terrorism, which they believe may not serve the public interest. While sports-related betting that centers around outcomes like scores and tournament advancements could remain unaffected, markets focusing on player injuries and children's sports may face restrictions.

The debate highlights the ongoing tension between federal and local authorities over the regulation of prediction markets. While President Trump supports the federal oversight of these markets, opponents argue that such control should remain with local entities, especially in states where such practices are already banned, like Nevada and Michigan.

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