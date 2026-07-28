Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 Billion Settlement: Closing Talc Litigation
Johnson & Johnson is set to pay $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits relating to claims its talc products cause ovarian cancer. The settlement aims to resolve 99.75% of the remaining claims and covers about 69,000 federal cases in New Jersey and related state cases.
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer. This landmark agreement seeks to conclude a contentious litigation history that has affected the company for years.
The settlement encompasses about 69,000 cases consolidated in New Jersey's federal court, representing 99.75% of the outstanding talc claims. Acceptance by 95% of the claimants, either state or federal, is required for finalization.
Despite J&J's assertion of the safety of its talc products, litigation persisted for over a decade. The company switched to cornstarch-based powder in the U.S. in 2020 but faced continued legal challenges.