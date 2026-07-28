Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 Billion Settlement: Closing Talc Litigation

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer. This landmark agreement seeks to conclude a contentious litigation history that has affected the company for years.

The settlement encompasses about 69,000 cases consolidated in New Jersey's federal court, representing 99.75% of the outstanding talc claims. Acceptance by 95% of the claimants, either state or federal, is required for finalization.

Despite J&J's assertion of the safety of its talc products, litigation persisted for over a decade. The company switched to cornstarch-based powder in the U.S. in 2020 but faced continued legal challenges.