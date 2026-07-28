Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 Billion Settlement: Closing Talc Litigation

Johnson & Johnson is set to pay $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits relating to claims its talc products cause ovarian cancer. The settlement aims to resolve 99.75% of the remaining claims and covers about 69,000 federal cases in New Jersey and related state cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 07:01 IST
Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 Billion Settlement: Closing Talc Litigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced a $5.5 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc-based products cause ovarian cancer. This landmark agreement seeks to conclude a contentious litigation history that has affected the company for years.

The settlement encompasses about 69,000 cases consolidated in New Jersey's federal court, representing 99.75% of the outstanding talc claims. Acceptance by 95% of the claimants, either state or federal, is required for finalization.

Despite J&J's assertion of the safety of its talc products, litigation persisted for over a decade. The company switched to cornstarch-based powder in the U.S. in 2020 but faced continued legal challenges.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026