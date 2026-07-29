Toymaker Pop Mart Enters the Bakery Business with Character-Inspired Treats

Beijing-based Pop Mart, known for its collectible toys, is breaking new ground by opening its first international bakery in Singapore.

The company is transforming beloved characters such as Labubu and Molly into edible delights, including black sesame popsicles and double cheesecake, in a new two-storey bakery opposite Universal Studios Singapore. This venture marks Pop Mart’s first bakery outside China, with plans for expansion into Europe and the United States, according to Zhang Xiaoyang, head of Pop Bakery at Pop Mart.

Pop Mart’s move into the bakery business is part of a broader strategy to diversify, following successful dessert truck pop-ups in China. The initiative also aims to navigate economic challenges, like rising production costs, and the company's recent underperformance in sales and earnings growth. The company seeks to emulate Disney by leveraging its intellectual property to create a sustainable, long-term brand presence.