Toymaker Pop Mart Enters the Bakery Business with Character-Inspired Treats

Pop Mart, a Beijing-based collectible toy company, is expanding into the international bakery scene by opening its first bakery in Singapore. The bakery, inspired by Pop Mart's famous toy characters, offers 45 pastries and beverages. Future expansions are planned for Europe and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 07:30 IST
Toymaker Pop Mart Enters the Bakery Business with Character-Inspired Treats
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  • Country:
  • Singapore

Beijing-based Pop Mart, known for its collectible toys, is breaking new ground by opening its first international bakery in Singapore.

The company is transforming beloved characters such as Labubu and Molly into edible delights, including black sesame popsicles and double cheesecake, in a new two-storey bakery opposite Universal Studios Singapore. This venture marks Pop Mart’s first bakery outside China, with plans for expansion into Europe and the United States, according to Zhang Xiaoyang, head of Pop Bakery at Pop Mart.

Pop Mart’s move into the bakery business is part of a broader strategy to diversify, following successful dessert truck pop-ups in China. The initiative also aims to navigate economic challenges, like rising production costs, and the company's recent underperformance in sales and earnings growth. The company seeks to emulate Disney by leveraging its intellectual property to create a sustainable, long-term brand presence.

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