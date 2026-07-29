France Orders Deportation of Russian Media Personality

France has issued a deportation order against Xenia Fedorova, a prominent Russian media personality, accusing her of spreading misinformation. Fedorova, the former head of RT France now appearing on CNews, is alleged to have disseminated Russian propaganda, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Her lawyer has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:24 IST
France Orders Deportation of Russian Media Personality
deportation
  • Country:
  • France

The French government has taken a decisive step by issuing a deportation order against Russian media figure Xenia Fedorova. This move was announced by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

Fedorova, who previously served as the chief of RT France and now maintains a strong presence on the French news channel CNews, faces accusations of disseminating Russian misinformation. These allegations have been brought forward by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Amidst these grave charges, Fedorova's legal counsel has remained silent, not providing any immediate response to requests for comment.

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