The French government has taken a decisive step by issuing a deportation order against Russian media figure Xenia Fedorova. This move was announced by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

Fedorova, who previously served as the chief of RT France and now maintains a strong presence on the French news channel CNews, faces accusations of disseminating Russian misinformation. These allegations have been brought forward by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Amidst these grave charges, Fedorova's legal counsel has remained silent, not providing any immediate response to requests for comment.