Harriet Tubman: A Halt in the Journey to Currency Recognition

Democratic senators have called on the Trump administration to revive the initiative to place Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill. This proposal, initially put forward by the Obama administration in 2016, aimed to honor the anti-slavery leader by replacing Andrew Jackson. Tubman would have been the first African American face on U.S. currency.

Despite widespread public engagement and bipartisan support, the current administration, under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has paused the redesign. The suspension coincides with some officials pushing a new proposal to place President Donald Trump's image on a $250 bill, a move requiring congressional approval.

In a letter addressed to Bessent, senators, including Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Van Hollen, emphasized the importance of Tubman's contributions and urged the immediate resumption of plans to honor her legacy. Meanwhile, the Treasury has greenlit a $1 coin bearing Trump's image, part of the U.S. 250th-anniversary commemoration.