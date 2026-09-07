Robert Pattinson Earns Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival for 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson's performance in 'Primetime' garnered a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The film includes Phoebe Bridgers' acting debut and is based on a 2007 Esquire article. Despite criticism from Chris Hansen, the film is a major contender at the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:59 IST
Robert Pattinson Earns Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival for 'Primetime'
Robert Pattinson at Venice Film Festival (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned actor Robert Pattinson captivated audiences with his portrayal of 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen, receiving a rapturous seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Pattinson's partner, Suki Waterhouse, was seen beaming with pride as she kissed him amidst the cheering crowd, Variety reported.

The film, 'Primetime,' also marks the acting debut of singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and features a storyline inspired by Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article. It delves into the complexities and controversies surrounding Hansen’s attempts to confront child sexual predators through intricate sting operations.

Despite Chris Hansen expressing skepticism about Pattinson’s portrayal, the actor hopes his rendition pays homage to Hansen’s influence. Produced by A24, 'Primetime' competes for the coveted Golden Lion and highlights director Lance Oppenheim’s transition from acclaimed documentaries to feature films.

The Venice Film Festival also witnessed the attendance of co-stars Skyler Gisondo, who joined Bridgers and Pattinson in signing autographs and interacting with fans. This film comes as part of a notable year for Pattinson, who has also appeared in projects like 'The Drama' and 'The Odyssey', and is currently filming 'The Batman: Part II'.

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