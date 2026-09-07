Ellen Burstyn: The Evolution of Women in Film

Ellen Burstyn, honored at the Venice Film Festival, reflects on the transformation of women's roles in filmmaking over her six-decade career. She credits the women's movement and figures like Gloria Steinem for the shift towards inclusivity. Despite challenges, Burstyn's career boasts significant achievements across film, television, and theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:39 IST
Ellen Burstyn: The Evolution of Women in Film

Ellen Burstyn, a renowned U.S. actor, delivered an inspiring speech at the Venice Film Festival while accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award. Reflecting on her illustrious career, she celebrated the progress women have made in the film industry over the past six decades.

Burstyn, 93, vividly recalled the male-dominated atmosphere of early film sets and credited the women's movement, particularly feminist icon Gloria Steinem, for fostering change. The industry now sees women leading in various roles, though not quite reaching gender parity.

Having achieved the 'Triple Crown' of acting with an Oscar, a Tony, and two Emmys, Burstyn also shared her cinematic experiences in iconic films like 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'The Exorcist.' Despite physical challenges, she continues to embrace meaningful projects with enthusiasm.

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