Ellen Burstyn: The Evolution of Women in Film

Ellen Burstyn, a renowned U.S. actor, delivered an inspiring speech at the Venice Film Festival while accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award. Reflecting on her illustrious career, she celebrated the progress women have made in the film industry over the past six decades.

Burstyn, 93, vividly recalled the male-dominated atmosphere of early film sets and credited the women's movement, particularly feminist icon Gloria Steinem, for fostering change. The industry now sees women leading in various roles, though not quite reaching gender parity.

Having achieved the 'Triple Crown' of acting with an Oscar, a Tony, and two Emmys, Burstyn also shared her cinematic experiences in iconic films like 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and 'The Exorcist.' Despite physical challenges, she continues to embrace meaningful projects with enthusiasm.