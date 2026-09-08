Royal Shock: King Charles Declares Harry and Meghan as Private Citizens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly surprised by King Charles' directive describing them as 'private citizens', a designation clarified in a letter from the Lord Chamberlain, BBC reports.

The communication, disseminated Monday, underscores a stance held since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, the letter elaborates.

Following inquiries during the royal family's new diary period, the statement aims to alleviate lingering ambiguities about the couple's status, stating that all their charitable activities are personal undertakings.