Royal Shock: King Charles Declares Harry and Meghan as Private Citizens
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were taken aback by King Charles' recent declaration that they should be considered private citizens. The statement was issued to clarify their status amid their return to the UK. Their roles remain unchanged as they focus on personal charitable work.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly surprised by King Charles' directive describing them as 'private citizens', a designation clarified in a letter from the Lord Chamberlain, BBC reports.
The communication, disseminated Monday, underscores a stance held since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, the letter elaborates.
Following inquiries during the royal family's new diary period, the statement aims to alleviate lingering ambiguities about the couple's status, stating that all their charitable activities are personal undertakings.
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