Royal Reacquaintance: Harry and Meghan's Surprising Status as Private Citizens
Prince Harry and Meghan were taken by surprise by a letter from King Charles affirming their status as private citizens, not working royals. The couple, who recently returned to Britain, are maintaining their roles in charitable and commercial endeavors while dealing with security concerns.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an unexpected letter on behalf of King Charles confirming their status as private citizens, a spokesperson revealed. This correspondence clarified that they are no longer considered working members of the British royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK after six years in the United States, a move reportedly unforeseen by close family members, including King Charles, who was informed shortly before the public announcement.
Despite stepping back from official duties, Harry and Meghan's commercial ventures, such as deals with Netflix, and Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, continue unabated. Additionally, security arrangements remain under discussion as they navigate life back in Britain.
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