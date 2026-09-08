Old Delhi's Public Spaces Come Alive with Community Art Initiative

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, collaborating with Vrikshit Foundation, launched a beautification campaign in Old Delhi, focusing on community-painted murals. Led by Deputy Commissioner Kanika, the initiative aims to revitalize public spaces, promote cleanliness, and foster a sense of community responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:07 IST
Old Delhi's Public Spaces Come Alive with Community Art Initiative
Beautification campaign in Old Delhi by MCD (Photo/X@MCD_Delhi). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to enhance Old Delhi's public areas, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has partnered with Vrikshit Foundation for a beautification campaign, which saw its kickoff on Tuesday. This initiative featured the transformation of the MCD public toilet’s exterior walls at Subhash Park with eye-catching murals.

This community-driven effort is backed by Kanika, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone, focusing on improving various public spaces systematically. The MCD emphasizes that these beautification projects are not just about aesthetics but also about cultivating community ownership and responsibility towards maintaining clean surroundings.

The Old Delhi Zone aims to expand these civic initiatives to additional locations gradually. Recognizing the contributions of Vrikshit Foundation's volunteers, the MCD calls on citizens and other organizations to join in these efforts, underscoring the importance of collective action in creating a more beautiful and organized Delhi.

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