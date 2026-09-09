World Leaders Unite in Oslo for King Harald's Funeral

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Tuesday to honor King Harald V at his funeral. The event, drawing global leaders, is set for Wednesday in Oslo. King Harald passed on August 28, aged 89.

Zelenskiy plans talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, centering on Ukraine's urgent requirements for air defense amidst ongoing Russian aggression. Recent missile strikes in Kyiv claimed five lives, highlighting the critical situation.

The summit aims to enhance military and civilian support from Norway, including discussions on the European anti-ballistic initiative, Freyja. Zelenskiy expressed intentions to thank Norway for its aid during the prolonged conflict with Russia.