World Leaders Unite in Oslo for King Harald's Funeral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in Norway to attend King Harald V's funeral. While in Oslo, discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere focus on Ukraine's critical need for air defense as Russian attacks resume. The meeting addresses Norway's support and the Freyja initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 01:28 IST
World Leaders Unite in Oslo for King Harald's Funeral

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Tuesday to honor King Harald V at his funeral. The event, drawing global leaders, is set for Wednesday in Oslo. King Harald passed on August 28, aged 89.

Zelenskiy plans talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, centering on Ukraine's urgent requirements for air defense amidst ongoing Russian aggression. Recent missile strikes in Kyiv claimed five lives, highlighting the critical situation.

The summit aims to enhance military and civilian support from Norway, including discussions on the European anti-ballistic initiative, Freyja. Zelenskiy expressed intentions to thank Norway for its aid during the prolonged conflict with Russia.

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