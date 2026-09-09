Global Leaders Gather for King Harald V's Funeral

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway for the funeral of King Harald V, who passed away at 89. The event will be attended by global leaders, and Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere for political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:26 IST
Global Leaders Gather for King Harald V's Funeral

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touched down in Norway this Tuesday to attend the funeral of the esteemed King Harald V. The ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, is anticipated to draw tens of thousands, including dignitaries from around the globe.

King Harald V passed away on August 28 at the age of 89, leaving a legacy admired by many. His funeral is set to be a significant event, attended by heads of state and notable leaders worldwide.

As a part of his visit, President Zelenskiy will engage in crucial political discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere on Tuesday evening, aiming to fortify ties between the two nations.

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