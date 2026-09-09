John Mulaney Eyes Role in 'Get Smart' Reboot

Hollywood actor and comedian John Mulaney is reportedly in talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in the upcoming film reboot of 'Get Smart' from Warner Bros., as reported by Variety. The project is in its nascent stages, with Seth Grahame-Smith set to write the screenplay.

The upcoming film will be produced by Andrew Lazar and Chuck Roven, drawing inspiration from the original 'Get Smart' TV series created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry in 1965. The series, featuring Don Adams as the charmingly inept Agent Smart and Barbara Feldon as Agent 99, concluded in 1970 after a successful 138-episode run.

The new film follows the 2008 adaptation that saw Steve Carell assume the iconic role. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie was a moderate box office success. Meanwhile, Mulaney continues his ascent in the entertainment industry, headlining Wrigley Field and setting up his 'Mulaney Takes Manhattan' comedy tour in January. His next film venture, 'Madden', will see him playing Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins.