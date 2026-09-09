'The Polygamist' Shatters Global Boundaries: A South African Cinematic Triumph

The Zulu language film 'The Polygamist' has become a global sensation, boosting Netflix's South African lineup with new series and films. With nearly 28 million views, its success highlights universal themes. The story follows Jonasi Gomora's complex life, resonating worldwide with its portrayal of cultural and social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST
'The Polygamist' Shatters Global Boundaries: A South African Cinematic Triumph

The unexpected global success of the Zulu language film 'The Polygamist' has delighted its creators and sparked anticipation for fresh Netflix series and films from South Africa, as company representatives shared on Wednesday.

In celebration of a decade in South Africa, Netflix officials announced upcoming sequels such as 'Blood Legacy,' 'Seriously Single Too,' and 'Another Disaster Holiday,' premiering before year's end. New reality shows like 'Love is Blind: South Africa' and the wedding docu-soap 'Stars & Vows' aim to satisfy a growing audience.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, noted more than 300 South African productions since 2016, contributing to over 8,000 jobs. 'The Polygamist,' a narrative around Jonasi Gomora's journey and societal issues, has captivated 62 countries and achieved nearly 28 million views, embodying universal themes of complex family dynamics, patriarchy, and toxic masculinity.

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