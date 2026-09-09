Reform UK Under Fire: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct Unveiled

British police announced on Wednesday that the criminal investigation into the populist Reform UK party will be broadened. This development follows allegations in a documentary exposing planned electoral law violations regarding foreign funding.

The Reform UK party, under the leadership of veteran Brexit proponent Nigel Farage, has firmly denied any misconduct. A party spokesman stated their intention to "fully cooperate" with the investigative process. Farage recently dismissed two senior aides following the documentary's release, which revealed discussions about significant funding.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed their scrutiny of several reports about the party's donations and polling practices. The police statement highlighted potential criminal offenses akin to those already under investigation. The widening probe poses a significant challenge to Reform UK amidst faltering public support, as its annual conference was overshadowed by these allegations.