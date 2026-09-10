Delhi Prepares to Host Global Leaders at BRICS Summit
Delhi is set to welcome world leaders for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13. Prominent figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend. The city heightens security, hotels offer special hospitality, and traffic control measures are in place to ease the delegates' movements.
In an international gathering poised to dominate the international stage, Delhi prepares to welcome the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. The city is on high alert as it awaits the arrival of significant global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and UAE’s Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arriving as early as Thursday night.
The extensive arrangements include heightened security measures and seamless hospitality services across various hotels in the Indian capital. Each of these accommodations is expected to host country representatives with tailored services that cover specialized food menus and increased security. Elaborate protocols have been established for the safe and efficient movement of international delegations throughout the city.
The BRICS Summit seeks to foster dialogue among member nations, as India, under its presidency, aims to further collaborative efforts on critical global issues. Leaders from member countries and BRICS partners will be joined by heads of key regional and international bodies to collaborate and engage on a global platform, marking a significant event in international diplomacy.
ALSO READ
-
Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: MCD Seals 54 Illegal Shops to Enforce Building Norms
-
MCD Launches Urgent Survey to Address Delhi's Unsafe Buildings
-
BRICS Summit Sparks Political Controversy Amidst India's 'Atithi Devo Bhava' Tradition
-
India-Russia Economic Partnership Gears Up for 2030 Goals
-
BJP's Trivedi Refutes Chidambaram Over BRICS Critique