Delhi Prepares to Host Global Leaders at BRICS Summit

In an international gathering poised to dominate the international stage, Delhi prepares to welcome the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13. The city is on high alert as it awaits the arrival of significant global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and UAE’s Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arriving as early as Thursday night.

The extensive arrangements include heightened security measures and seamless hospitality services across various hotels in the Indian capital. Each of these accommodations is expected to host country representatives with tailored services that cover specialized food menus and increased security. Elaborate protocols have been established for the safe and efficient movement of international delegations throughout the city.

The BRICS Summit seeks to foster dialogue among member nations, as India, under its presidency, aims to further collaborative efforts on critical global issues. Leaders from member countries and BRICS partners will be joined by heads of key regional and international bodies to collaborate and engage on a global platform, marking a significant event in international diplomacy.