A Russian film screening in Taiwan depicting Japanese 'militarism' during World War Two has raised eyebrows among Taiwanese officials. They believe Russia is bolstering China's narrative, which portrays Japan as a burgeoning military threat and seeks to destabilize Taiwan's relations with Japan and Western allies.

Historically, Soviet forces were late entrants into the East Asian theater of World War Two, seizing territories and playing a pivotal yet contentious role in the region's post-war dynamics. The longstanding territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo over certain islands remains unresolved, perpetuating historical tensions.

China maintains a narrative that emphasizes its significant sacrifices and role during the war, while Taiwan counters these claims, stating that their predecessor government was pivotal in Japan's defeat before the People's Republic was established. This complex interplay of narratives continues to pose challenges for East Asian diplomatic relations.