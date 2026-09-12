China to Host 19th BRICS Summit in 2027

China's President Xi Jinping announced that the country will take on the BRICS chairmanship in 2027 and will host the 19th BRICS summit. This decision was reported by the state broadcaster CCTV and outlines China's future leadership role in the BRICS organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 15:20 IST
China to Host 19th BRICS Summit in 2027
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China's President Xi Jinping has announced a significant future leadership role for the country within the BRICS organization.

Xi stated that China will assume the chairmanship of BRICS in 2027 and host its 19th summit.

The announcement was made via China's state broadcaster CCTV, highlighting the nation's ongoing strategic commitments.

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