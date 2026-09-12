New Chapter: Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Ascends Tooro's Throne Amidst Succession Drama

King Oyo Nyimba, once the world's youngest king, has been laid to rest in Uganda's Tooro Kingdom, ending a contentious succession battle. Appointed successor Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a news anchor, officially takes the throne despite disputes over Oyo's alleged son. Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu urged unity amidst the tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 19:17 IST
New Chapter: Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Ascends Tooro's Throne Amidst Succession Drama

King Oyo Nyimba, known globally as the youngest monarch, was laid to rest in Uganda's Tooro Kingdom this Saturday, putting an end to a bitter succession dispute.

His appointed successor, news anchor Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, ceremonially placed nine coffee berries into the grave, marking the formal transfer of power at the Karambi Royal Tombs.

Despite unrest over a claimed heir in Oyo's will, Kijanangoma assumes the throne. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, calls for unity during this transition.

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