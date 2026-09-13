Trump's Tariff Turnaround: Boost for Irish Whiskey
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be lifting tariffs on Irish whiskey. The declaration came after a golf tournament in Ireland, signaling improved trade relations and potential economic benefits for both countries.
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the removal of tariffs on Irish whiskey on Sunday.
The announcement was made during the conclusion of a golf tournament in Ireland, a nation known for its rich whiskey heritage.
This move is expected to have significant positive implications for trade relations and could potentially invigorate the market across both sides of the Atlantic.