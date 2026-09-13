Trump's Tariff Turnaround: Boost for Irish Whiskey

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would be lifting tariffs on Irish whiskey. The declaration came after a golf tournament in Ireland, signaling improved trade relations and potential economic benefits for both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:25 IST
Trump's Tariff Turnaround: Boost for Irish Whiskey
Donald Trump

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the removal of tariffs on Irish whiskey on Sunday.

The announcement was made during the conclusion of a golf tournament in Ireland, a nation known for its rich whiskey heritage.

This move is expected to have significant positive implications for trade relations and could potentially invigorate the market across both sides of the Atlantic.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026