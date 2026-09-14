Oprah Winfrey's AHA: A Spectacle of Self-Discovery at Vegas Sphere

U.S. media mogul Oprah Winfrey is set to captivate audiences with a groundbreaking series of live performances in Las Vegas. Her show, 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA,' will take place at the Vegas Sphere in April 2027, promising an unforgettable experience that combines music, poetry, storytelling, and visual arts.

Esteemed guests including Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, author and poet Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet, and gospel icon Wintley Phipps will join Winfrey for this extraordinary event. The production is inspired by Winfrey's lifelong themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and human connection.

Winfrey's vision for using the Sphere as a transformative space for human connection came after witnessing a U2 concert at the venue. She regards these performances as a culmination of decades spent encouraging enlightenment through her various media ventures.