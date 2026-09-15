Legendary Style: Bob Mackie's Glittering Legacy in Fashion

Bob Mackie, the iconic fashion designer known for his glamorous creations worn by stars like Cher and Elton John, has passed away at age 87. Celebrities remember his dazzling designs and generous spirit, celebrating his extraordinary five-decade career in the world of fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:44 IST
Legendary Style: Bob Mackie's Glittering Legacy in Fashion

Renowned fashion designer Bob Mackie, celebrated for dressing legendary stars like Cher and Elton John in sparkling gowns and sleek jumpsuits, passed away at 87. His career, spanning over five decades, left a lasting impact on the fashion industry.

Tributes flowed from celebrities who wore his magnificent designs on stages and red carpets. Cher, expressing her grief, said, "My dear Bob has gone up to heaven, bringing Sequins, Beads, and his sketch pad." Elton John praised Mackie’s vision, stating, "Every piece he made felt special and was a veritable work of art."

Bob Mackie's unique touch in fashion blended glamour with a sense of humor, a quality cherished by collaborators like Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler. His legacy sparkles with the exquisite craftmanship his outfits embodied, treasures that continue to inspire future generations.

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