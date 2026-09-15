Legendary Style: Bob Mackie's Glittering Legacy in Fashion

Renowned fashion designer Bob Mackie, celebrated for dressing legendary stars like Cher and Elton John in sparkling gowns and sleek jumpsuits, passed away at 87. His career, spanning over five decades, left a lasting impact on the fashion industry.

Tributes flowed from celebrities who wore his magnificent designs on stages and red carpets. Cher, expressing her grief, said, "My dear Bob has gone up to heaven, bringing Sequins, Beads, and his sketch pad." Elton John praised Mackie’s vision, stating, "Every piece he made felt special and was a veritable work of art."

Bob Mackie's unique touch in fashion blended glamour with a sense of humor, a quality cherished by collaborators like Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler. His legacy sparkles with the exquisite craftmanship his outfits embodied, treasures that continue to inspire future generations.