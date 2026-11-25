Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest Instagram story, featuring actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza, has caught the Internet’s attention yet again, particularly after his recent comments about his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, and their relationship sparked a row. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared Riteish’s post on his Instagram story without adding any caption of his own. He also added the song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’ to the post.

In the picture shared by Riteish, Genelia is seen sitting on his lap, drawing attention to an uncanny connection with the anecdote Rahul Gandhi recently shared about his parents. The caption of the picture read, “Table for two, chair for one.” Rahul’s social media post comes days after he spoke about his parents’ relationship during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’.

While sharing an anecdote from his childhood, Rahul spoke about how his parents would sit together during meals, with his mother sitting on his father’s lap. He also recalled how he once found it unusual that his friends’ parents did not share the same habit. Recalling the memory, Rahul said, “That was the only time we ever saw them fight. I’ve never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mamma.”

“I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend’s house, and they wouldn’t be sitting in each other’s laps. I’d ask my friends, ‘Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?’ At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa’s lap,” he added. His remarks drew reactions from political opponents, with the comments becoming a topic of discussion on social media. (ANI)