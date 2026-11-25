Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai on Wednesday urged Congress MP Imran Masood to exercise restraint in his remarks amid the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two parties for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that leaders in an alliance must respect its spirit and maintain decorum in their public statements. Reacting to Masood's remark that an alliance partner was not a beggar, Rai said the choice of words mattered and that discussions between allies should reflect mutual understanding.

“Why is he saying this? The selection of words should be appropriate. One should speak in the spirit of an alliance. I think the person whose name you are taking should have exercised restraint from the beginning. You are all witnesses to what has happened; I will not say anything more,” Rai told ANI Responding to allegations that unilateral decisions were being taken in the seat-sharing negotiations, Rai denied that either party was making decisions on its own. He said the Samajwadi Party had made its position clear from the beginning that seats held by sitting legislators would not be part of the discussions.

“There is no unilateral decision. If they are not aware, they should first speak to their leadership. It was made clear from the first day that there would be no discussion on sitting seats. I also clarified this several times during yesterday's meeting. There is no room for confusion,” he said. Rai further asked Congress leaders to clarify whether they wanted to contest for their own party or work towards the INDIA bloc's larger objective of defeating the BJP.

On questions over details of the discussions being shared with the media, including claims regarding 26 seats, Rai said journalists were aware of the statements made by leaders after meetings. He alleged that the same people spoke to the media before and after every meeting, while the Samajwadi Party was trying to maintain restraint. “I do not want to get into a war of words. We are serious and responsible parties. Our leaders have always maintained that, to preserve mutual coordination and goodwill, one should maintain dignity and restraint in language,” he said, asking Masood to read Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's post on X several times for clarity.

Rai said statements from Masood had been coming for the past six months to a year, while the Samajwadi Party had refrained from making similar public remarks. He expressed confidence that the leadership of both parties was mature enough to resolve differences through discussions and work towards the mandate they had received. On the BJP questioning the Samajwadi Party's PDA representation in the five candidates announced so far, Rai said the party had only declared names for five seats and that the complete list was yet to be announced.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said, “Excessive consumption of intoxicants weakens one's memory. People sometimes forget how many rooms there are in their own house; how will they remember all 403 seats?” He added that once the party announced candidates for all 403 constituencies, BJP leaders should examine the list carefully before commenting on its representation.

Reacting to Chandrashekhar Azad's criticism of the Samajwadi Party and the alliance between Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi, Rai asked him to educate himself about the party's political work and presence in Uttar Pradesh. “Let him increase his knowledge. We were there in the Lok Sabha and before that in the Assembly. We are present on the ground and at the booths, and we are the ones who help people,” he said.

Rai questioned the role of those criticising the Samajwadi Party during the COVID-19 pandemic and during incidents such as accidents, road collapses and cases of loot in the state. He also asked whether they had participated in any movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that such statements were being made only to remain in the headlines. On senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's remarks against the alliance, Rai said Khan's views carried weight, given his long political experience and the difficulties he had faced.

“If a senior leader like Azam Khan, an 80-year-old leader who has spent more than 50 years in politics and public life, says something, it matters. No one would have endured as much as Azam Khan has,” he said, agreeing with Khan's criticism. Asked about the Samajwadi Party's confidence ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections amid claims of victory by different political formations, Rai pointed to the BJP's seat-sharing arrangement with its allies and challenged the ruling party to contest the elections.

“The BJP has announced seat-sharing with its alliance partners. Let them go ahead and contest. Why are they afraid? Let them contest and see,” he said. Earlier today, Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions.

Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency. "We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI. (ANI)