Around a dozen people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured in Pakistani military shelling in Balochistan's Mastung district, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), citing a delegation of residents who met National Party leader Abdul Malik Baloch. The delegation, comprising elders and representatives from Kardegap tehsil, informed Abdul Malik Baloch that approximately 70,000 people across four union councils had been affected by military operations. They also alleged that residents were being directed to leave their homes within 24 hours.

According to the TBP report, the delegation said the burning of Killi Pasund Khan market in Gurgina had caused financial losses worth tens of millions of rupees. They reported the destruction of shops, livestock, dozens of houses and jewellery. The delegation further stated that all shops in Killi Guftari and Killi Khurasani had also been burned, while solar power systems serving agricultural schemes had been destroyed during the operations.

The residents appealed to Abdul Malik Baloch to intervene to ensure the protection of local people and secure compensation for the losses suffered by affected families. According to TBP, Abdul Malik Baloch condemned the reported shelling, arson and intimidation by Pakistani forces, describing the reported burning of Killi Pasund Khan market as "deeply distressing and condemnable".

He said protecting people's lives and property was a fundamental responsibility of the government. Abdul Malik Baloch also termed the removal of residents from their ancestral homes "unacceptable" and said the National Party rejected forced displacement.

He further stated that civilians were facing "severe hardship, fear and insecurity", emphasising that the protection of human lives and fundamental rights must remain the priority in any action. The National Party leader reiterated that the safety and security of civilians must be ensured, while those affected by the reported military operations should receive protection and compensation for their losses. (ANI)