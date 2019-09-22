Embarrassed to be associated with 'Last Blood': Rambo creator David Morrell

Author of original Rambo books, David Morrell, has called the new movie, "Rambo: Last Blood", a mess. The fifth film in the Sylvester Stallone-fronted franchise begins with the aging soldier whiling away his twilight years, which are soon interrupted when his adoptive granddaughter is kidnapped by a sex-trafficking ring in Mexico.

The film has opened to negative reviews and Morrell said he is embarrassed to have his name attached to the project. "I agree with these Rambo: Last Blood reviews. The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it," the author and creator of the character posted on Twitter.

In an interview with Newsweek, Morrell said he "felt degraded and dehumanized" after watching the new film. "Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that's an unfortunate message.

"That film is typical of ultra-violent 1970s exploitation 'grindhouse' films, the technique of which 'Rambo: Last Blood' resembles. The sets here look cheap. The direction is awkward," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)