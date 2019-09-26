Ray Romano boards HBO Max comedy 'Made for Love'

Actor Ray Romano has been roped in to play a pivotal role in HBO Max comedy "Made for Love". The series, based on a tragi-comic novel by Alissa Nutting, also features Cristin Milioti.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story revolves around Hazel Green (Milioti), a woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an "unstable, needy and possibly sociopathic tech billionaire". Hazel soon finds out that her husband has implanted a monitoring device, 'Made for Love', in her brain, which allows him to track and watch her and know her thoughts and feelings.

Romano will play Hazel's estranged father, Herbert. Patrick Somerville has adapted Nutting's novel and serves as showrunner on the Paramount TV production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)