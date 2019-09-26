International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ray Romano boards HBO Max comedy 'Made for Love'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 26-09-2019 14:28 IST
Ray Romano boards HBO Max comedy 'Made for Love'

Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Ray Romano has been roped in to play a pivotal role in HBO Max comedy "Made for Love". The series, based on a tragi-comic novel by Alissa Nutting, also features Cristin Milioti.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story revolves around Hazel Green (Milioti), a woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an "unstable, needy and possibly sociopathic tech billionaire". Hazel soon finds out that her husband has implanted a monitoring device, 'Made for Love', in her brain, which allows him to track and watch her and know her thoughts and feelings.

Romano will play Hazel's estranged father, Herbert. Patrick Somerville has adapted Nutting's novel and serves as showrunner on the Paramount TV production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019