Netflix comedy 'Space Force' adds John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz to cast

Actors John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers have boarded Netflix comedy "Space Force". Jimmy O Yang, Don Lake and Alex Sparrow have also joined the Steve Carell-fronted series as guest stars, reported Variety.

Carell is the show's co-creator and executive producer as well. Paul King has been roped in to direct two episodes of the series, including the pilot.

The workplace comedy is centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services. The show has received a 10-episode order and will premiere sometime in 2020.

Carell will star as Mark R Naird, a General appointed by the White House to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American "Boots on the Moon" by 2024. Malkovich will play Adrian Mallory, the head science advisor, while Schwartz will essay the role of media consultant F Tony Scarapiducci.

Greg Daniels co-created the series along with Carell and he also serves as the showrunner.

