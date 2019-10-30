We have officially been dating since 4 July: Shawn Mendes on Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes recently revealed that he and Camila Cabello were not an official couple until 4 July earlier this year. "We haven't been dating for that long," the 21-yer-old singer told fans at his concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was shared on Twitter. "We have been dating since July 4th officially."

The two singers have been close friends for years and stirred romance after their second song 'Senorita' where the duo play lovers who just can't get enough of each other in the video, reported People magazine. In July, the two were snapped sharing a kiss over coffee in San Francisco. Then the lovebirds continued their PDA-fest later that month when they were photographed during a beach date in Miami.

The lovebirds performed their hit "Senorita" together for the first time since its June release at the MTV Video Music Awards later that month. Cabello kicked things off in a sheer white long-sleeved gown, singing the song's opening lines as she walked on a stage littered with romantic lights. During the performance, she stayed several steps away from Mendes before coming in close to drape her arms over his biceps, which he showed off in a sleeveless white tank top.

The two eventually came together to share a few sensual moments, including one intense scene in which they each stopped singing to gaze into each other's eyes. (ANI)

