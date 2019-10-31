Adam McKay working on Jeffrey Epstein series at HBO

Filmmaker Adam McKay is developing a limited series on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for HBO. According to Variety, the yet-to-titled series is based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K Brown's upcoming book about Epstein.

Brown’s reporting was a driving force behind the multimillionaire financier’s arrest in July this year on the charges of sex trafficking. McKay, best known for films such as "Vice" and "The Big Short", will direct the pilot and executive produce the show with Brown and his producing partner, Kevin Messick.

The series is part of McKay's five-year first-look television deal with HBO. His mandate is to develop content for both the network and the streaming service HBO Max. Besides the Epstein series, the filmmaker has also directed and executive produced the HBO drama pilot about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of girls as young as 14. The 66-year-old financier was found dead on August 10 in his cell inside a segregated housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan. An autopsy concluded that he hanged himself.

