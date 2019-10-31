International Development News
Emilia Clarke solves 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup mystery

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 31-10-2019 15:14 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 15:12 IST
Months after Sophie Turner blamed her for the infamous coffee cup gaffe on "Game of Thrones" , Emilia Clarke has revealed Conleth Hill as the real culprit behind the goof-up. A takeaway coffee cup had found its way on Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke)'s table in a celebratory scene when the heroes gathered to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell.

The presence of the coffee cup created a stir in the fourth episode of the HBO series final season in May, which led to a flood of memes and jokes on social media. Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, previously implicated Clarke on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" for the cup. She also blamed Kit Harington earlier.

Clarke revealed the "truth" to Fallon in a new episode. "We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!' It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so," she said on the late night show.

The actor, who will next be seen in "Last Christmas", also explained why Hill didn't come clean sooner. "He's like, 'I think so, I'm sorry darling, I didn't want to say anything because it seemed (like) the heat was very much on you'. And I was like, 'What?!'"

Clarke then said she also thinks Hill did it, adding "He might have been drunk, but he said it".

